Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V

| 08.21.18
Chef Tommi Vincent (aka Chef Tommi V) is a celebrity chef and caterer, and wife of former NFL player, Troy Vincent.  Recently, Troy and Tommi launched Vincent Country, a lifestyle movement created to inspire and uplift and reflect positive images.

Chef Tommi recently stopped by Radio One Atlanta to show us how to make her delicious signature Curry Shrimp Pasta Salad.

Ingredients:

2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound of tricolor pasta, cooked, drained, and cooled

1 can coconut milk

3 garlic cloves

2 T butter

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 medium red pepper diced

1 medium yellow pepper diced

1 shallot, minced

1 package of frozen peas, thawed

1 2.5 oz. can black olive slices

1 c. ranch dressing

½ c. mayonnaise

3 T Curry seasoning

2 t salt

½ black pepper

Step 1

Marinate peeled and deveined shrimp in coconut milk, garlic cloves, 2 T curry seasoning overnight.

Step 2

Remove shrimp from marinade, shaking off excess marinade, and bring to room temperature. Sauté shrimp in butter on med-high. Be careful not to overcook shrimp. They will shrink some, but should still be plump and succulent. Remove from heat and cool.

Step 3

Take half of your shrimp and mince. You can either use a food processor or a knife. The idea here is to have a consistency small enough to ensure shrimp is tasted in every bite. We all know folks will pick out the big shrimps!

Step 4

Mix all of your ingredients together, except pasta. After you incorporate all the ingredient incorporate the pasta in small batches to ensure ever noodle is coated. Chill before serving.

Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V was originally published on hotspotatl.com

