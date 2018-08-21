CLOSE
Apple Working On New Low-Cost MacBook & Pro-Focused Mac Mini: Report

Apple plans on making the announcement of the new low-cost MacBook, Mac Mini in October.

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

If you ever wanted to upgrade to a MacBook, but the price was a bit too steep or own a Mac Mini and feel it doesn’t meet your professional needs you may find this news welcoming. Apple is reportedly planning to release a low-cost laptop and a professional-focused upgrade to the Mac Mini. 

According to a Bloomberg report, the new MacBook will resemble the current 13-inch MacBook Air, but it will include a thinner bezel around the screen, a high-resolution “Retina” display to go with it’s cheaper price point. If true, this is welcomed news because the $999 Macbook Air model which is popular due to its pricing hasn’t seen a significant upgrade in several years besides a slightly faster processor Apple introduced last year. Apple’s current MacBook models that feature the “Retina” display currently start at  $1,299.

People familiar with the tech giant’s plans also revealed a new version of the Mac Mini desktop computer is on the way as well. The new “professional-focused upgrade” will be the first update to the model since 2014. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, assured the brand’s loyal customers that the desktop model will be an “important part” of Apple’s future lineup.

Apple plans on making the announcement of the new low-cost MacBook, Mac Mini in October. The company also plans on revealing rumored new Apple Watch models, iPad Pros, and three new iPhones as soon as next month. Apple hopes the cheaper MacBook and new Mac Mini will give its Mac sales a boost. The company’s most recent quarter report revealed that 3.7 million Macs were sold, the slowest quarter for Mac sales in 8 years for the company.

Chances are high this rumored move will help get those numbers back on track easily cause there are a lot of people who want to get their hands on Apple’s laptops and desktops.

