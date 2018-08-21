CLOSE
Birdman Says Lil Wayne & Cortez Bryant Skimming Drake’s Profit

Drake is signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Records imprint, which is connected Birdman's larger recording empire.

Lil Wayne made one of the best decisions in the recording industry of all time by giving Drake a record deal via his Young Money imprint. By way of its connection to the Cash Money empire, Birdman believes Weezy and Cortez Bryant are skimming profits of Drizzy’s sales for themselves, once again firing back up their long-standing financial beef.

The Blast exclusively reports:

Back in 2017, Aspire Music Group, co-founded by Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant, sued Cash Money Records and Universal Music accusing them of holding out on royalties owed from Drake’s music catalogue.

Aspire said they discovered Drake, and claimed to have a deal in place entitling them to 1/3 share of the net profits from Drake’s first six albums, along with a share of the copyrights. The other 2/3 was split between Wayne’s Young Money and Cash Money.

Last Friday, Birdman’s Cash Money Records counter-sued Bryant’s Aspire Music Group, accused Bryant and Lil Wayne of conspiring with a lawyer named Ronald Sweeney to allegedly gain a larger share of Drake’s profits.

The court documents reveal that Birdman’s side believes that Bryant’s Aspire label was just a front for them to stash sales from Drake’s sales along with the aforementioned attorney named in Cash Money’s notes.

Bryant sued Birdman, born Brian Williams, on Aspire’s behalf initially and Birdman’s side is asking that Bryant drops his suit along with damages for fraud and contract concerns.

Birdman Says Lil Wayne & Cortez Bryant Skimming Drake's Profit

