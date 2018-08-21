CLOSE
How Much Of Atlanta Is Actually Black?

Black Family Sitting Together

Source: Hero Images / Getty

The city of Atlanta is one of the most unique cities in the south. A cultural hub below the Mason-Dixon line, Atlanta has become known for is eclectic mix of people of all different walks of life. Atlanta’s metropolitan area is home to 5.6 million, making it the 9th largest in the United States.

But some believe Atlanta is all black, and that is not necessarily the case. So how much of Atlanta is actually black?

According to black demographics for the past 10 years, Atlanta has been the second largest black metro area in the company, only behind New York City. But because of things like gentrification, the cities black population has been decreasing since 2010.

Check out Atlanta’s city demographics by percentages:

from 2010 Census

  • Black or African American: 54%
  • White: 38.4%
  • Asian: 3.1%
  • Native American: 0.2%
  • Other race: 2.2%
  • Two or more races: 2.0%
  • Hispanic of any race: 5.2%

 

