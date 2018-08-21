Cardi B Shades Nicki MInaj at the VMAs [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj has been shading Cardi B more than usual as of late, and Cardi finally responded at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Most recently, Nicki was saying that having a big push from a label doesn’t make you great, it doesn’t mean you’re a superstar. Cardi took it personally and hopped on her Instagram live to say nobody can buy the support she gets. That was about as far as it went, until last night (August 20) at the VMAs.

While accepting her award for “Best New Artist,” Cardi spoke about the love she receives from her fans being genuine, and “that’s something money can’t buy.” Then she added a punch on the very end. Check it out below:

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: