We Got Y’all Podcast: “Familiar-Like”

Credit Scores And Why You Hate The Club

Entertainment News
| 08.20.18
Our Insecure recap show is back as We Got Y’all is here this week we get into breaking down S3 E2 of ‘Insecure’ titled “Familiar-Like”. Credit scores, bad roommates and why you hate the club. One of us still wishes Lawrence was around and everybody else is rooting for Daniel and Issa to actually get their sh*t together. Also … we may have offended the Kappas.

