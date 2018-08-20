Wyclef Jean Awarded Key To The City Of Brooklyn

Wyclef Jean and the arc of his career has been largely associated with New Jersey by way of his fame with The Fugees. However, the Haitian-born producer and global artist first arrived in America and settled in the planet of Brooklyn with the borough awarding him a key to the city over the weekend.

Jean was nine years when his family came to New York from his native Haiti and while New Jersey is where he came to form The Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel to worldwide acclaim.

At the Wingate Summer Concert Series, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams handed Jean the award for his contributions to music and beyond. Also in attendance were his wife, Claudinette Jean, and their daughter, Angelina.

“I accept this key for the forgotten. If you can make it in Brooklyn. You can make it anywhere,” said Wyclef Jean to the masses.

The timing couldn’t be better for the multi-talented star as he’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming mixtape, Wyclef Goes Back To School and doing a tour stop next month at New York’s Sony Hall.

Wyclef Jean’s mixtape drops on Sept. 6, and his tour stops on the same day in New York City.

Photo: Angelo Boyke

