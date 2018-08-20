From Oakland to The White House: Game time w/ Mayor Libby Schaaf [VIDEO]

TTO Videos
| 08.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Title:  From Oakland to The White House: Game time w/ Mayor Libby Schaaf

Description: Resilient, genuine and not afraid to speak the truth on President Trump. Oakland stand up, enter Mayor Libby Schaaf. In this episode Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks candidly on the effects of the Silicon Valley job boom on the Bay Area housing market. Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas, the Mayor kicks the real b.s behind this NFL move, hence ‘no loyalty in the game’. Cannabis may be the new goldmine but racism is a serious problem,keeping it true. Too Short & E40 are her favorite rappers but J.Cole is that dude. Oakland’s Mayor even gives some kind words of advise for Omarose. Donald Trump to the world this is one episode you want to tune in on. #Libby4President

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Casanova Links With DJ Premier For “Wat U…
 1 hour ago
08.20.18
11 items
Lil Wayne Showed Up To 2 Chainz Wedding…
 2 hours ago
08.20.18
Omarosa Tells Rev. Al Sharpton That Trump Administration…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Yachty & Donny Osmond Debut New Chef…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Extremely Blessed: 2 Chainz Jumps The Broom With…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Wayne & Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Accuses Lil Wayne of Withholding Drake’s…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
N-Word Spewing White Woman Got Wig Tightened Up…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
Vic Mensa Launches Chicago Shoe Giveaway After CPD…
 6 hours ago
08.20.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake Disses Kanye West On Stage In…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show,…
 10 hours ago
08.20.18
Twitter Drags Kanye West For Rocking Tiny Yeezy…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
Nicki Minaj Fires Shots At Travis Scott: “He…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On “Most…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing “Know Yourself”…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 18 hours ago
08.19.18
Rapper Vic Mensa To Host Shoe Giveaway In…
 1 day ago
08.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close