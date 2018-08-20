From Oakland to The White House: Game time w/ Mayor Libby Schaaf [VIDEO]

Title: From Oakland to The White House: Game time w/ Mayor Libby Schaaf

Description: Resilient, genuine and not afraid to speak the truth on President Trump. Oakland stand up, enter Mayor Libby Schaaf. In this episode Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf speaks candidly on the effects of the Silicon Valley job boom on the Bay Area housing market. Oakland Raiders moving to Las Vegas, the Mayor kicks the real b.s behind this NFL move, hence ‘no loyalty in the game’. Cannabis may be the new goldmine but racism is a serious problem,keeping it true. Too Short & E40 are her favorite rappers but J.Cole is that dude. Oakland’s Mayor even gives some kind words of advise for Omarose. Donald Trump to the world this is one episode you want to tune in on. #Libby4President

