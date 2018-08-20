From Oakland to The White House With Mayor Libby Schaaf [PODCAST]

Title: From Oakland to The White House With Mayor Libby Schaaf

Description: Resilient, authentic and fearless. Oakland stand up! In this episode we have The Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf and she holds no punches on this one. She shares her thoughts on Silicone Valley’s effect on housing in Oakland, the Raiders moving to Vegas, and racism within legalized cannabis. Mayor Schaaf even talks about her love for Bay area rappers from Too Short to G-Eazy. She even gives out some advice to recently axed Omarosa and her former boss President Trump. Stay Tuned!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: