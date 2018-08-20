CLOSE
Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing “Know Yourself” In Chicago

Drake is still taking shots at Kanye.

Although Pusha T is the one who came for Drake earlier this Summer, Drizzy is still harboring resentment in his heart for Kanye West. Just two months ago, Drake was rumored to have a diss song loaded for Pusha T and Kanye West, to strike back after the world-shaking “Story of Adidon” diss hit the web. While several fans thought that Drake dragged Kanye into the feud in the same manner Pusha brought Lil Wayne in, speculation from the internet pointed to the idea that Kanye was the one who told Pusha about Drake’s baby. J Prince claiming that Drake’s diss song would have ended Kanye’s career only furthered the speculation.

It looks like Drake still has a few words for Kanye, after subliminally dissing him throughout the Scorpion album. While performing “Know Yourself,” which happens to be the song at the center of the Drake ghostwriting conspiracy that Pusha T used to reignite the feud, Drizzy took a shot at Mr. West. Instead of rapping “Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks/ Man, that was when Ethan was pushin’ a Subaru hatchback,” Drake changed the lyrics to “Then Kanye flopped.”

