CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 2 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

3 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Once again Insecure has delivered! Episode 2 of Season 3 was an amazing look at Daniel and Issa’s relationship. You saw firsthand Daniel’s insecurities and for once, saw how Issa was there to help him for a change. It was an amazing turn of events for anyone who has been watching the show over the last two seasons. As usual, the show’s soundtrack was absolutely perfect and helped in the delivery of each scene in an amazing way. Since the episode was all about Issa and Daniel being frustrated with not being able to follow their dreams, the soundtrack for the episode was primarily themed around getting to the money. Raphael Saadiq did an amazing job with the music choice.

So, without further adieu, here are all the songs you heard on episode 2 of Insecure. You can listen to the songs from episode 1 by clicking here.

Brenmar – “Like A Hoe”

New York and Miami based, by way of Chicago, Brenmar represents a strange musical paradox. 2014’s self-released High End Times Vol. 1 – one of SPIN’s Best Overlooked Albums of 2014 – put him in the spotlight as a groundbreaking maestro for artists like Mykki Blanco, Sasha Go Hard, and Junglepussy.  For his last official EP released in 2015, Brenmar entrusted the project to his friend A-Trak by signing with Brooklyn-based Fool’s Gold Records.  

Flip through for more!

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 2 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 7 hours ago
08.19.18
Rapper Vic Mensa To Host Shoe Giveaway In…
 15 hours ago
08.19.18
Taraji P. Henson To Launch Non-Profit That Addresses…
 15 hours ago
08.19.18
Nicki Minaj’s Disses Cardi B, and Cardi Responds
 20 hours ago
08.19.18
Lauryn Hill’s New Jersey Mansion Is In Foreclosure
 22 hours ago
08.19.18
Cardi B Launching Fashion Nova Line, To Perform…
 22 hours ago
08.19.18
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Will Have Extra…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Former United Nations Chief & Nobel Peace Prize…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has…
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail
 2 days ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 2 days ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close