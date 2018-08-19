CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Launching Fashion Nova Line, To Perform At Launch Party

Bardi is still living her best life all the way to the bank.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Offset and Cardi B in front of Lamborghinis

Source: @iamcardib / Instagram

Cardi B continues to stack the W. The Bronx rapper is launching her own line with Fashion Nova, and she will reportedly perform at the launch party, too. 

Reports TMZ:

Cardi’s collabing with Fashion Nova on her own collection, and CEO Richard Saghiantells us they’re planning a HUGE launch party for its release … featuring a live set from the “I Like It” rapper herself.

We’re told other big artists are slated to perform as well … and the event’s scheduled for early November.

There’s more — Saghian says it’s not a done deal, but he anticipates Cardi will be dropping a brand new single at the party … which they’ll stream live on FN’s website.

Cardi B stays securing the bag.

Respect.

Photo: Instagram

Cardi B Launching Fashion Nova Line, To Perform At Launch Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Will Have Extra…
 20 hours ago
08.18.18
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To…
 23 hours ago
08.18.18
What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Former United Nations Chief & Nobel Peace Prize…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has…
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail
 1 day ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 2 days ago
08.17.18
Cam’ron & Reebok Release “Fleebok 4” Sneakers [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.17.18
19 items
Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade &…
 2 days ago
08.17.18
New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
 2 days ago
08.17.18
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 2 days ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 2 days ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close