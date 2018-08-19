Lauryn Hill’s New Jersey Mansion Is In Foreclosure

Lauryn Hill is once again having trouble with Uncle Cam. The former Fugees singer’s New Jersey mansion is in foreclosure due to unpaid taxes.

The Fugees singer has been put in default in a foreclosure lawsuit over nearly $1 million in back taxes on her mansion in New Jersey, BOSSIP has learned.

Rothman Realty LLC sued the hip-hop singer late last year to foreclose her mansion after the company bought the tax certificate on her suburban mansion.

According to the suit, Hill didn’t pay the taxes on the property back in 2003, and plaintiff Rothman Realty LLC bought the tax lien and began paying the tax bills, which swelled to a total of $993,901 as of April 2018, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer never responded to the foreclosure suit, so Rothman Realty got a judge to officially put the home in foreclosure, court papers state. Now, the realty company wants Hill out of the mansion and the complete ownership and control of the property.

Rothman is now aiming to have the mansion sold auction so it can get its money back.

L Boogie is currently on tour and just secured a bag with Woolrich, so we wouldn’t think she’s in a financial pinch. Hopefully this can be worked out, and she gets to keep her crib.

