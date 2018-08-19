CLOSE
lilD
Home > LilD

ESPN Will Not Air National Anthem During NFL Games

3 reads
Leave a comment
New York Giants v New York Jets

Source: Rich Barnes / Getty

ESPN has decided that they will not be stepping on the land mine that has become the commandeered protest of police brutality against people of color. The network announced that they will not air the national anthem during their 2018 broadcasts of NFL games.

Last week we reported that Miami Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills took a knee during the anthem, this week he told the Palm Beach Post what the NFL would have to do in order for him to stand:

“What would it take? It would take a lot,” he said. “But I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.”

Do you plan on watching the NFL this season in support of the Black players who are speaking up, or are you going to boycott the NFL for their janky polices and malpractice?

via Bossip

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
30 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

espn national anthem nfl games , espn not air national anthem , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nfl national anthem policy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Will Have Extra…
 3 hours ago
08.18.18
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To…
 5 hours ago
08.18.18
What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes…
 7 hours ago
08.18.18
Former United Nations Chief & Nobel Peace Prize…
 10 hours ago
08.18.18
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has…
 12 hours ago
08.18.18
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail
 12 hours ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Cam’ron & Reebok Release “Fleebok 4” Sneakers [Photos]
 1 day ago
08.17.18
19 items
Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade &…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
 1 day ago
08.17.18
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 1 day ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close