ESPN Will Not Air National Anthem During NFL Games

ESPN has decided that they will not be stepping on the land mine that has become the commandeered protest of police brutality against people of color. The network announced that they will not air the national anthem during their 2018 broadcasts of NFL games.

Last week we reported that Miami Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills took a knee during the anthem, this week he told the Palm Beach Post what the NFL would have to do in order for him to stand:

“What would it take? It would take a lot,” he said. “But I think a good first step for us as a league would be acknowledging what they’re doing to Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. You can’t say as a league that you support the players and the protest and then blackball the players that initially started the protest.”

Do you plan on watching the NFL this season in support of the Black players who are speaking up, or are you going to boycott the NFL for their janky polices and malpractice?

