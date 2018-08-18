CLOSE
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail

According to some reports, the rapper will be heading to see his mother in Florida first then spend time with his young son.

Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Kodak Black and his long ordeal with the justice system has come to an end at least on the incarceration side of things. The Florida rapper was released from prison early Saturday morning (Aug. 18) and according to some sources is heading straight to see his mother and young son.

The rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri but born Dieuson Octave, was arrested at the top of the year after he was seen smoking marijuana near his toddler son which prompted a search of his Florida home. He was arrested for a number of serious charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, marijuana possession, child neglect, and grand theft of a firearm. After getting slapped with a one-year sentence after initially facing 12 years, Black managed to stay on good behavior, earned a GED behind bars, and is now a free man.

Local outlet WPLG caught Black as he was leaving the Broward County jail, and the 21-year-old’s signature “Kodak Knots” hairstyle was noticeably gone and it appeared he picked up some weight while in prison. WPLG reporters attempted to get a comment from Black, but he uttered one statement although he was all smiles. According to chatter and sources close to Black, he rushed off to visit his son and mother at her home instead of the usual turn up expected for one who freshly gained their freedom.

Welcome Home, Kodak Black.

Photo: WENN

Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail was originally published on hiphopwired.com

