Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has Been Announced

The loss of the great Aretha Franklin is still a tough moment for many to process, and the mad scramble for proper tributes and the like has been underway since her passing. After news that a public viewing ceremony will be held in her hometown of Detroit, a date for the event has been announced where family, friends, and fans alike will get their final look at the legendary singer.

The Detroit News reports:

The Queen of Soul will lie in state 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, said publicist Gwendolyn Quinn. The museum is located at 315 E. Warren in Detroit.

A musical celebration is being planned for Aug. 30 (location has not been determined), and her funeral will be 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 West 7 Mile in Detroit, and will be limited to family and friends.

The outlet adds that Franklin’s final resting place will be the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit alongside her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, who was her first music manager, a brother, Cecil Franklin, and two sisters, Carolyn Franklin and Emma Franklin.

There has been plenty of speculation about the artists that should perform musical tributes to the legend, and a heavy debate kicked off on Twitter Friday (Aug. 18) that Tevin Campbell should not be involved with thousands of fans coming to the defense of the R&B crooner. As noted in the News’ piece, the family nor Franklin’s team has made a true determination regarding the tribute concert.

Franklin, who battled pancreatic cancer, was 76.

