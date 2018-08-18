Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former Social Media Manager

Terry Crews has amassed quite the image for himself as an actor whose slapstick silliness in some roles contrasts greatly with his physicality, and his involvement in the #MeToo movement is admirable. However, a man who filed a lawsuit against Crews is painting a different picture and claims he was bullied, harassed, and ultimately stiffed on pay for his work on Crews’ social media presence.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Darwin Hall — who claims to be a “longtime personal friend” of Crews’ — claims he began working Crews in 1999 to help with his social media presence.

Hall claims he was paid $28,479.06 for his work, with about half of that going to reimbursement for expenses. He claims he is owed payment for more than 6,000 hours of work for Crews, at $55 an hour.

In 2013, Hall claims he booked a gig working for a client who was developing a dating app. Hall says the client was LGBT but the app was not but says when Crews found out, he “flew into a rage.” Hall alleges Crews told him he could not continue to work with Hall if he worked on the project.

According to Hall, Crews promised to repay Hall the money he was forced to repay the client for canceling the gig. But Hall claims Crews never repaid the money and Hall says when he tried to come to a resolution, Crews “retaliated with unbelievable and unlawful cyberstalking, cyberbullying, harassment, and destruction” of Hall’s reputation and business.

Hall added that on Christmas Day of 2017, Crews took to Twitter and alleged that Hall sold drugs and even tried to kill a college roommate by spiking their peanut butter with mercury.

Our question is, was social media even a thing in 1999? It was the dawn of the Internet age and the term itself didn’t pick up steam until under a decade ago if that.

Hall is seeking $1 million owed monies and defamation of character. Crews has not responded as of yet.

