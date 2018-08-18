Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security At 2018 VMAs

Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels gave the timeline all the tea and crumpets, airing out personal business, stabbings, nude videos, stolen funds, you name it. With the scent of beef thick in the air, the pair is reportedly beefing up their security details ahead of Monday’s 2018 MTV Music Video Awards.

Nicki and Safaree will be at the VMAs Monday night in NYC — she’s performing and he’s repping VH1 — so both will be doing press on the carpet outside Radio City Music Hall beforehand.

It will be the first time the 2 will be in the same vicinity since Safaree claimed Nicki stabbed him and tried to kill him. She fired back, calling him a thief and a liar.

We’re told people in charge of security at the event are well aware of the bad blood, and extra measures — including more guards — are being taken to ensure the 2 don’t have any interaction … and no nasty confrontation.

During the Twitter feud, Safaree alleged that Minaj stabbed him and the wound was serious enough to warrant medical attention. Minaj fired back by saying Samuels stole money from her, was not being a provider, and that she also paid for his hair plugs to which the rapper and reality star has already flipped into an endorsement deal.

In all, the beef quieted down after their exchanges went viral and probably the urging of their respective legal teams considering the risk for defamation lawsuits and assault charges.

Best believe all eyes and cameras will be trained on Minaj and Samuels during the red carpet arrivals for the VMAs.

