CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder “One Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.18

Young Thug shines to blind ya eye and Logic tackles racism and white supremacy. Today's Daily Visuals.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Photo: Instagram

It’s Young Thug’s birthday and album release week so you knew he was going to go and drop some new ish for his fans.

A day after getting locked up for turning up too hard, Young Thug drops a new tripped out visual for “Gain Clout” where Thugger flaunts ice, women and a DoLorean? He woulda killed it had he had the Back To The Future Nike Air Mag kicks to go along with that whip.

Back in the present social injustice is just a relevant a topic as ever and it’s something that Logic addressed for his Ryan Tedder featured clip to “One Day.” Featuring actors such as Micheal Peña and Luis Guzmán, the video serves as a reminder that regardless of what race you are and what you believe in at the end of the day our survival rests on our humanity.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wifisfuneral, S. Loyal featuring Too $hort, and more.

YOUNG THUG – “GAIN CLOUT”

LOGIC FT. RYAN TEDDER – “ONE DAY”

WIFISFUNERAL – “GENESIS”

S. LOYAL FT. TOO $HORT – “VIRAL”

TOBI LOU – “BILLY”

COOKIE MONEY – “DOPE SPOT”

BANDHUNTA IZZY – “MY MIND”

MARK STEELE – “SURPRISE”

ZOEY DOLLAZ FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “MOONWALK”

MONSTERS ON THE HORIZON – “MR. SCARY”

KODIE SHANE FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “LOVE & DRUGZ II”

Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder “One Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 13 hours ago
08.17.18
Cam’ron & Reebok Release “Fleebok 4” Sneakers [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.17.18
19 items
Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade &…
 15 hours ago
08.17.18
New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
 16 hours ago
08.17.18
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 17 hours ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 18 hours ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
7 Things We Learned From Lil Duval on…
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got…
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
NYPD Hit Spike Lee Off With $200K For…
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub…
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
#BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession…
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
 20 hours ago
08.17.18
Report Shows More People Are Returning Clothes After…
 20 hours ago
08.17.18
Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In…
 20 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’…
 21 hours ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close