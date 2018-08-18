CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked About Omarosa’s Racist Claims About Trump

Fix it, Jesus.

0 reads
Leave a comment

In one of the many revelations in Omarosa‘s new book — and by revelations, we mean things we already knew but  was somehow deaf, dumb and blind to — she said Donald Trump is a racist. “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” also claims there is a tape of Trump using the N-word. But out of all the mixtapes the reality star has dropped, of course she doesn’t have the one tape where Trump is actually using the racial slur.

That said, whenever Trump is called a racist is when Ben Carson is actually called upon to do the job he was actually hired to do. Yeah, you might think his job is secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), but apparently it’s actually being Trump’s bobble head who defends 45 at any cost.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

While talking to Fox News radio (yes, the propaganda network actually has a radio station), Carson was asked about the claims that Trump is a racist. Sunken place Carson did a quick tap dance (not really, but it would be a rightful assumption) and babbled.

“No, none of my interactions with him would even remotely reflect that,” he said. “And not only that, look at what’s happening, you know, with unemployment particularly in the Black community.”

Carson then went even further to spit out some lies.

“You look at the opportunities , look at what we are doing by creating the EnVision Centers and things that bring all of these resources to get people out of poverty,” he said. “That doesn’t sound like something a racist would do. A racist would be somebody who would be patting people on the head saying there, there you poor little thing, I’ll take care of you, you just stay over there and make sure you vote to me. That would seem to be much more racist to me.”

EnVision Centers, which we have yet to see if they are successful, are pointless if rents are tripled on people in subsidized housing. Furthermore, it has been constantly debunked that Trump has nothing to do with Black unemployment, which has actually stalled in growth since he became president.

But in case Carson forgot, here are just a handful of receipts of Trump’s being a racist: housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s; the racist birther movement against Barack Obama; the Muslim travel ban; the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989); saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican; and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay ZMaxine WatersJemele HillColin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Don Lemon, etc.) while ignoring white critics like Eminem. Also, Trump’s own father was arrested at a KKK rally in 1927. Racism is in the man’s blood.

Carson needs to take some time off from licking Trump’s boots and read the Bible he allegedly loves. Jesus did not sit with the oppressor, those who were divisive or full of dissent. That is Trump in an orange nutshell.

Not very Christ-like, Dr. Carson.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked About Omarosa’s Racist Claims About Trump was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 1 hour ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 16 hours ago
08.17.18
Cam’ron & Reebok Release “Fleebok 4” Sneakers [Photos]
 18 hours ago
08.17.18
19 items
Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade &…
 18 hours ago
08.17.18
New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
 19 hours ago
08.17.18
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 21 hours ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 21 hours ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 22 hours ago
08.17.18
7 Things We Learned From Lil Duval on…
 22 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got…
 22 hours ago
08.17.18
NYPD Hit Spike Lee Off With $200K For…
 22 hours ago
08.17.18
Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub…
 22 hours ago
08.17.18
#BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession…
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
Report Shows More People Are Returning Clothes After…
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In…
 23 hours ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close