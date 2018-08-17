CLOSE
Issa Rae Shouts Out Indy Artist Parris LaDame On Twitter!

HBOs Insecure Block Party

When it comes Indy hip-hop, everyone knows who rapper Parris LaDame and it looks like Issa Rae does too!

The Emmy-nominated creator and star of HBO’s hit series Insecure, actually retweeted a snippet of Parris’s “Hang Up” video on her Twitter page with the caption reading “mood going into the weekend.” See her tweet below:

Parris is one of the four local artists performing at Hot 96.3’s 1 Big DAMN Concert with Gucci Mane at the Pavilion at Pan Am on August 24th! Tickets are selling fast, so buy your tickets now for just $20 using a special promo code! CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS! 

Issa Rae Shouts Out Indy Artist Parris LaDame On Twitter! was originally published on hot963.com

