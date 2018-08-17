CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé & Jay-Z Break The Internet)

A musical experience to remember.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are continuing to push the culture forward with performances that inspire, entertain and of course, break the Internet.

Since their On The Run 2 tour kicked off in Cardiff, Wales on June 6, the couple has been making headlines with great moments that had social media shook.

Along with Bey and Jay’s star power, some major celebrities dropped by the show and of course, diehard fans made their presence known. Certain photos and fan clips have gone viral, proving that OTRII isn’t just a tour, but it’s an experience with a culture all its own.

The last day for the tour is set for October 4, in Seattle, Washington. But until then, hit the next pages to check out the best viral moments that had the Internet gagging, applauding or just plain laughing.

On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé & Jay-Z Break The Internet) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub…
 6 hours ago
08.17.18
#BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession…
 6 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
 6 hours ago
08.17.18
Report Shows More People Are Returning Clothes After…
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In…
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’…
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Arrested at Album Release Party
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting,…
 10 hours ago
08.17.18
14 items
The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of…
 10 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty, Faces 20 Years In…
 10 hours ago
08.17.18
Still No Cookout Invite: Omarosa Shared Audio Of…
 10 hours ago
08.17.18
Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work…
 12 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Airport Gun Charges
 13 hours ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close