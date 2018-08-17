CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession At Album Release Party

Migos 'Culture' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Welp this was an album release party gone wrong.

Young Thug was busted by cops after they allegedly found the rapper and members of his crew in possession of multiple weapons.

Thug held a party at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood Thursday for the release of his new album, “Slime Language,” that also served as his birthday party. In a video shot outside the venue, officers can be seen escorting the rapper in handcuffs to a waiting police cruiser.

