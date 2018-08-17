Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub Is Dead From Overdose

Max Lomas — the close friend of Bobbi Kristina who found her lifeless in a bathtub — has died and suffered the same fate as her — a drug overdose.

A law enforcement source in Mississippi tells TMZ Max was at a friend’s home Wednesday and went to use the restroom. We’re told his friend became concerned after Lomas didn’t come out for a while, and went to check on him.

Our source says Lomas was found unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

