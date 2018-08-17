CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub Is Dead From Overdose

1 reads
Leave a comment
'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Max Lomas — the close friend of Bobbi Kristina who found her lifeless in a bathtub — has died and suffered the same fate as her — a drug overdose.

A law enforcement source in Mississippi tells TMZ Max was at a friend’s home Wednesday and went to use the restroom. We’re told his friend became concerned after Lomas didn’t come out for a while, and went to check on him.

Our source says Lomas was found unresponsive on the floor in the bathroom with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

READ MORE

Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub Is Dead From Overdose was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 3 hours ago
08.17.18
Bobbi Kristina Friend Who Found Her OD’d Bathtub…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
#BijouStarFiles: Young Thug Arrested For Felony Gun Possession…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Report Shows More People Are Returning Clothes After…
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In…
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
16 items
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’…
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Arrested at Album Release Party
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting,…
 8 hours ago
08.17.18
14 items
The World Pays Tribute To The Legacy Of…
 8 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty, Faces 20 Years In…
 8 hours ago
08.17.18
Still No Cookout Invite: Omarosa Shared Audio Of…
 9 hours ago
08.17.18
Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work…
 11 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Airport Gun Charges
 11 hours ago
08.17.18
Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s…
 11 hours ago
08.17.18
Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft.…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close