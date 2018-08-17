CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting, Virginia Man Arrested

People really do love the Queen of Soul.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Hatton Suffolk Shooting Aretha Franklin Argument Mugshot

Source: Suffolk Police Department / Suffolk Police Department

Aretha Franklin and her loss is still a moment many are still processing, and the passion she inspired in her fans was definitely on display in a Virginia barbershop on Thursday. In the city of Suffolk, a man was shot because of an argument with another man over the legendary Queen of Soul for a reason that we couldn’t make up if we tried.

Local outlet WTKR reports:

News 3’s Rachael Cardin spoke to a witness who said he heard the two people in a local barbershop arguing over whether or not Halle Berry played or would play Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said the fight turned physical and then one of the subjects, identified as 44-year-old Michael Jermell Hatton, produced a firearm, shooting the other man at least once outside the shop.

Both men got emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

Franklin had previously wanted Berry to play her in an upcoming biopic, but Berry claimed she couldn’t sing and wouldn’t do the role justice, according to E News. Instead, Jennifer Hudson was tapped to play the Queen of Soul in the film.

Wow.

Hattan is currently being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Photo: Suffolk Police Department

Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting, Virginia Man Arrested was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
 41 mins ago
08.17.18
Report Shows More People Are Returning Clothes After…
 1 hour ago
08.17.18
Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In…
 1 hour ago
08.17.18
16 items
#SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’…
 2 hours ago
08.17.18
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Arrested at Album Release Party
 2 hours ago
08.17.18
Argument Over Aretha Franklin In Barbershop Sparks Shooting,…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty, Faces 20 Years In…
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Still No Cookout Invite: Omarosa Shared Audio Of…
 5 hours ago
08.17.18
Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work…
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Airport Gun Charges
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s…
 7 hours ago
08.17.18
Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft.…
 17 hours ago
08.16.18
TEYANA TAYLOR ANNOUNCES SOLO TOUR!
 17 hours ago
08.16.18
Cardi B To Open The 2018 MTV Video…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close