Janet Jackson Links Up With Daddy Yankee In New Visuals For “Made For Now” [Video]

Looks like Ms. Jackson (we nasty) is prepping a comeback for the ages

Source: AFP / KARIM SAHIB 

In the year 2018 Janet Jackson’s been quietly making moves. After the culture celebrated Janet Jackson Appreciation Day, the artist sometime’s known as “Dunk” went on to tear down sets at Panorama and the Essence Festival to prove she’s still got it.

Now the “Nasty” singer has officially dropped her first brand new cut since 2015 in “Made For Now” featuring none other than the Puerto Rican Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee.

The visuals to the new uptempo cut features the two turning up in the streets of Brooklyn where the melting pot of difference cultures continue to make this borough the most thorough. Props to the director for not throwing any hipsters in this clip.

Check out Janet Jackson’s new video to “Made For Now” below and let us know if you’ll be looking forward to her new studio album whenever it may drop.

