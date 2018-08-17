CLOSE
Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s Death

DETROIT, MI – Three days after Aretha Franklin was reported to be “gravely ill” in a Detroit hospital, the Queen of Soul has passed away.

The music icon reportedly died peacefully at her Detroit home after suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer for many years.

Our gift from Heaven went Home. Thank You Queen. Aretha Franklin

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Naturally, numerous members of the Hip Hop community are coming out in droves to express despair over losing the soul legend. Many of them sampled her music at one time.

Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

