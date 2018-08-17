Via | HipHopDX

DETROIT, MI – Three days after Aretha Franklin was reported to be “gravely ill” in a Detroit hospital, the Queen of Soul has passed away.

The music icon reportedly died peacefully at her Detroit home after suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer for many years.

Naturally, numerous members of the Hip Hop community are coming out in droves to express despair over losing the soul legend. Many of them sampled her music at one time.

READ MORE

Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: