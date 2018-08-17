Via | HipHopDX
DETROIT, MI – Three days after Aretha Franklin was reported to be “gravely ill” in a Detroit hospital, the Queen of Soul has passed away.
The music icon reportedly died peacefully at her Detroit home after suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer for many years.
The Queen. This is a hard one. Lost my Grandma 2 weeks ago. Aretha was one of her favorites. Aretha has always been my favorite. I have already been in Aretha mode of the past couple of weeks due to my grandma passing. I feel like Aretha went to meet her. God bless Aretha Franklin. She literally provided a soundtrack to my life.
Naturally, numerous members of the Hip Hop community are coming out in droves to express despair over losing the soul legend. Many of them sampled her music at one time.
Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com