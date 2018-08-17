Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Airport Gun Charges

Via | HipHopDX

NEWARK, NJ – Juelz Santana has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his attempt to bring a gun on an airplane.

According to the Associated Press, the Dipset member pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, will be sentenced on December 12.

Santana faces up to 20 years in prison for the charges. It appears unlikely he’ll face the maximum sentence since he’s reportedly been negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.

[This post has been updated. The following was originally published on August 11, 2018.]

