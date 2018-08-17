CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft. Trippie Redd “66” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.18

Rick Ross and Omelly are out jackin for beats and Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd get away from city life. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Reebok Workout Plus Event in NYC 8

Source: Reebok / Reebok

As if getting kidnapped and beaten wasn’t bad enough, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s now getting jacked for his beats.

Rick Ross and Omelly have decided to take 6ix9ine’s biggest hit for their own in their clip to “Gummo” the duo get their Ruff Ryde on and storm the streets with two-wheeling and ATV riding goons. That Ruff Ryde reference went over many a millennial’s heads.

Back at the ranch Lil Yachty visits his white fans in the burbs while Trippie Redd burns on some trees in the woods for their visuals to “66.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from AZ, A.B.Y.SS and Lamone, Tonedeff, and more.

RICK ROSS & OMELLY – “GUMMO”

LIL YACHTY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “66”

AZ, AB.Y.SS & LAMONE – “LEGEND”

TONEDEFF – “FIVE SISTERS”

SAM SNEAK FT. JUST BRITTANY & COZY – “HIT HER WITH DA D”

BLAATINA – “ROKKSTAR”

Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft. Trippie Redd “66” & More | Daily Visuals 8.16.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft.…
 9 hours ago
08.16.18
TEYANA TAYLOR ANNOUNCES SOLO TOUR!
 9 hours ago
08.16.18
Cardi B To Open The 2018 MTV Video…
 12 hours ago
08.16.18
Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of…
 12 hours ago
08.16.18
KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is…
 12 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19…
 14 hours ago
08.16.18
10 items
10 Fresh Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin
 14 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Fan Money To Help With…
 15 hours ago
08.16.18
Fat Joe Walks Out Of Ruth’s Chris Steak…
 15 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After…
 16 hours ago
08.16.18
Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin
 16 hours ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 17 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott Giving Away $100k Via Cash…
 18 hours ago
08.16.18
Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes,…
 18 hours ago
08.16.18
16 items
We’re Buying: Meet Slim Thick MUA & Brand…
 19 hours ago
08.16.18
RIP: Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul Dead At…
 19 hours ago
08.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close