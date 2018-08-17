CLOSE
TEYANA TAYLOR ANNOUNCES SOLO TOUR!

After Teyana Taylor revealed that she will drop out of the #LaterThatNight with Jeremih, she has now declared that she’ll be setting out individually solo visit.

Teyana Taylor reported before today that she has renamed the #LaterThatNight tour to the#KTSEOnAlseVII tour. This is all following alleged abuse concerning why she would drop out of her joint visit with Jeremih. She said that regardless she’ll keep Dani Leigh as her unique visitor. All the visit dates will continue as before except for Toronto which she said will be rescheduled very soon.

