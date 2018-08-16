CLOSE
Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack

On the low Travis Scott's been racking up W's like his Houston Rockets.

Travis Scott for NBA 2K19

Source: 2K Sports / 2K Sports

It’s good to be Travis Scott right now. Aside from being a chart topping rap star he’s also secured the future franchise of the Kardashian clan as his babymama, he’s got his own fire retro Jordan silhouette, and now the Houston rapper has been tapped to serve as the executive producer for the NBA 2K19 soundtrack. Is there nothing this man can’t do?

The announcement came in a video for the videogame franchise which features Laflame and LeBron James talking about the Astroworld artist’s new executive duties and what it means to him.

“It means a lot. It reaches a lot of people in different communities. Just to be in the game and just to inspire people is dope.”

Talking about his love for the game itself, Scott admits that “I play 2K all the time, play with my homies mostly. I picked up 2K a year or two ago, but it became a super addiction.”

Check out the video and peep the songs that Travis Scott’s going to be curating below. Soundtrack srteam below, as well.

Photo: WENN.com

Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

