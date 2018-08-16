CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is Out

KTSE or Teyana Taylor will come for you.

0 reads
Leave a comment
71st annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Teyana Taylor clearly was not with the sh*ts. After announcing yesterday that she was leaving the tour she was co-headlining with Jeremih, today (August 16) she declared she is back on the tour, while he co-headliner is out.

Taking to Twitter, she relayed that the Later That Night Tour has now been rebranded the Keep That Same Energy On Aisle VII Tour. Besides a Toronto date that will be rescheduled, all the other dates are the same.

You can’t ever say Teyana Taylor doesn’t look out for her fans.

No word from Jeremih, unless the below counts. We suggest he keep it moving because he doesn’t really want that smoke.

Just saying.

#KTSE

A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on

KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B To Open The 2018 MTV Video…
 3 hours ago
08.16.18
Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of…
 3 hours ago
08.16.18
KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is…
 3 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19…
 5 hours ago
08.16.18
10 items
10 Fresh Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Fan Money To Help With…
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
Fat Joe Walks Out Of Ruth’s Chris Steak…
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After…
 7 hours ago
08.16.18
Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin
 7 hours ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott Giving Away $100k Via Cash…
 9 hours ago
08.16.18
Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes,…
 9 hours ago
08.16.18
16 items
We’re Buying: Meet Slim Thick MUA & Brand…
 10 hours ago
08.16.18
RIP: Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul Dead At…
 10 hours ago
08.16.18
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Samuels Offered Hair Club for Men Endorsement…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close