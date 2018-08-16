Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul lived for generations whether it be in R&B, hip-hop, gospel or more. Aretha Franklin’s voice was instrumental in many an outstanding hip-hop classic over the years from the obscure to the not so obscure.

1. “One Step Ahead” (1965)

Currently Sampled By: DaniLeigh feat. Kes, “All I Know”

Famously Sampled By: Mos Def, “Ms. Fat Booty”

2. “Call Me” (1970)

Famously Sampled By: Slum Village feat. Kanye West, “Selfish”

3. “Spirit In The Dark” (1970)

Famously Sampled By: Kanye West, “School Spirit”

4. “A Song For You” (1974)

Famously Sampled By: Onyx, “Last Dayz”

5. “The Long Winding Road” (1972)

Famously Sampled By: Styles P & Pharaohe Monch, “The Life”

6. “Day Dreaming” (1972)

Famously Sampled By: Cam’Ron feat. Tiffany Carlin, “Daydreaming”

Famously Sampled By: T.I. feat. Jazze Pha, “Let’s Get Away”

7. “Something He Can Feel” (1976)

Famously Sampled By: En Vogue, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”

