CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin

Hip-Hop loved The Queen of Soul

1 reads
Leave a comment

The Queen of Soul lived for generations whether it be in R&B, hip-hop, gospel or more. Aretha Franklin’s voice was instrumental in many an outstanding hip-hop classic over the years from the obscure to the not so obscure.

RELATED: A Rose Is Still A Rose: On Aretha Franklin’s ’90s Classic

RELATED: 10 More Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha Franklin

1. “One Step Ahead” (1965)

Currently Sampled By: DaniLeigh feat. Kes, “All I Know”

Famously Sampled By: Mos Def, “Ms. Fat Booty”

2. “Call Me” (1970)

Famously Sampled By: Slum Village feat. Kanye West, “Selfish”

3. “Spirit In The Dark” (1970)

Famously Sampled By: Kanye West, “School Spirit”

4. “A Song For You” (1974)

Famously Sampled By: Onyx, “Last Dayz”

5. “The Long Winding Road” (1972)

Famously Sampled By: Styles P & Pharaohe Monch, “The Life”

6. “Day Dreaming” (1972)

Famously Sampled By: Cam’Ron feat. Tiffany Carlin, “Daydreaming”

Famously Sampled By: T.I. feat. Jazze Pha, “Let’s Get Away”

7. “Something He Can Feel” (1976)

Famously Sampled By: En Vogue, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After…
 3 hours ago
08.16.18
Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott Giving Away $100k Via Cash…
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
16 items
We’re Buying: Meet Slim Thick MUA & Brand…
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
RIP: Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul Dead At…
 7 hours ago
08.16.18
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away…
 7 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Samuels Offered Hair Club for Men Endorsement…
 7 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes
Cathy Hughes Statement – Aretha Franklin Has Passed
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
R&B Group 112 Broke Up, Again
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B’s Team Paid DJs…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Shots Reportedly Fired During Tekashi 6ix9ine & 50…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Claims He Got Book & Endorsement Deals…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
Jim Carrey Comes Clean About His Hiatus From…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
Funk Flex Says Cardi B’s Camp Paid DJ’s…
 11 hours ago
08.16.18
James Harden On The Rockets Getting Carmelo: “He’s…
 21 hours ago
08.15.18
Quavo “L A M B T A L…
 22 hours ago
08.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close