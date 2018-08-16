CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B’s Team Paid DJs To Play Her Music

The veteran DJ said Cardi's team approached him with a bag to run her records and said she's just one of money to try the swindle.

2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Funkmaster Flex is reheating the beef between him and Cardi B, this time alleging that the rapper’s team engaged in payola. Flex claims Cardi’s manager offered cash for the veteran DJ to play the Invasion Of Privacy star’s music on his airwaves.

On the Instagram account of Level Up Hip Hop, a post featuring Cardi responding in frustration to a fan that she believes her records are being ignored or overlooked. She also addressed her issues with Flex, saying that the pair has beef because she parted ways with her old management team. In the comments, Flex hopped in to clear the air from his side.

“I think Cardi is a great entertainer and has great songs! I gave my opinion when she said she was “King of NY” and when I found out she didn’t write her own songs! I met Cardi and her management and I respected his and Cardi’s hustle! BUT LETS BE CLEAR.. CARDI’S TEAM AND MANY OTHER ARTIST (in the beginning of career) PAY DJS TO PLAY RECORDS AND SAY THAT “THEY ARE HOT,” Flex wrote.

He added, “Since I never took a penny from a rapper I’m not scared to speak on it[.] I have emails I’ve gotten from labels over the years with names and figures!”

Check out the original post and the comment below.

FROM THE DESK OF @IAMCARDIB… 😳💯

A post shared by Level Up Hip Hop 📶⬆ (@leveluphiphop_) on

Photo: WENN

Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B’s Team Paid DJs To Play Her Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott Giving Away $100k Via Cash…
 2 hours ago
08.16.18
16 items
We’re Buying: Meet Slim Thick MUA & Brand…
 3 hours ago
08.16.18
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Samuels Offered Hair Club for Men Endorsement…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes
Cathy Hughes Statement – Aretha Franklin Has Passed
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
R&B Group 112 Broke Up, Again
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B’s Team Paid DJs…
 5 hours ago
08.16.18
Shots Reportedly Fired During Tekashi 6ix9ine & 50…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Claims He Got Book & Endorsement Deals…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Jim Carrey Comes Clean About His Hiatus From…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
Funk Flex Says Cardi B’s Camp Paid DJ’s…
 8 hours ago
08.16.18
James Harden On The Rockets Getting Carmelo: “He’s…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
Quavo “L A M B T A L…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
Bruno Mars Adds Ella Mai, Ciara & Charlie…
 22 hours ago
08.15.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 22 hours ago
08.15.18
Teyana Taylor Airs Out Jeremih, Drops Out Of…
 22 hours ago
08.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close