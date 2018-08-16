The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away At 76

Aretha Franklin, the indisputable Queen of Soul has passed away. She was 76.

Franklin’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer. She died this morning in her Detroit home, surrounded by family.

After starting as a Gospel music prodigy as a young girl, she transitioned to secular music, laying the blueprint for future stars like Whitney Houston and Beyonce. Among her plethora of accolades were 18 Grammy Awards.

The outpouring of love on Twitter for Aretha Franklin has been enormous and will continue, rightfully so.

Rest in power, Queen. Check out some of the love she is receiving online from her peers, celebs and fans below.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 16, 2018

Feeling overwhelmingly sad. Thank you Aretha Franklin for the gift of your voice and your soul. Rest in peace. — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) August 16, 2018

RIP “QUEEN OF SOUL” ARETHA FRANKLIN. #ThatVoice — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin… the Queen is gone. Long live the Queen! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 16, 2018

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, singer, pianist, songwriter, activist, trailblazer, the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame, mother, grandmother, and a hero to so many women (and men), has died at 76 per the Associated Press. May her memory be a blessing. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin. Queen of Soul. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) August 16, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away At 76 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: