Entertainment News
The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away At 76

Rest in powerful peace, Queen.

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the indisputable Queen of Soul has passed away. She was 76. 

Franklin’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer. She died this morning in her Detroit home, surrounded by family.

After starting as a Gospel music prodigy as a young girl, she transitioned to secular music, laying the blueprint for future stars like Whitney Houston and Beyonce. Among her plethora of accolades were 18 Grammy Awards.

The outpouring of love on Twitter for Aretha Franklin has been enormous and will continue, rightfully so.

Rest in power, Queen. Check out some of the love she is receiving online from her peers, celebs and fans below.

 

