Via | HotNewHipHop

Jim Carrey is returning to the screen on September 9 for Showtime’s “Kidding.”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Carrey has revealed the reasons behind his temporary departure from the film industry. “I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore,” he told Lacey Rose. “I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that.” Carrey’s disenchantment with the corporate aspects of the industry also coincided with his budding interest in painting as a creative outlet. It wasn’t until Jim was optioned the script for Kidding that he decided to TV was worth a shot. After experiencing a profound level of loss in the form of his girlfriend’s passing, then to have her family present him with a wrongful death lawsuit, it all culminated in him resetting his priorities. READ MORE

Jim Carrey Comes Clean About His Hiatus From Hollywood was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: