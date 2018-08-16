Via | HipHopDX

BROOKLYN, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine and 50 Cent were filming a music video in Brooklyn on Tuesday night (August 14) when a gunman reportedly open fired.

According to the New York Daily News, 6ix9ine and 50 were shooting the video near the Greenpoint waterfront when the incident occurred.

TMZ reports the suspect was driving a white Porsche with New Jersey license plates and fired at least 11 shots. Based on the shell casings collected at the scene, the gun is believed to be a 9 mm semi-automatic.

6ix9ine, 50, Casanova and Uncle Murda were all on the set at the time of the shooting. Nobody was hit.

READ MORE

Shots Reportedly Fired During Tekashi 6ix9ine & 50 Cent Video Shoot was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: