James Harden On The Rockets Getting Carmelo: “He’s Got Something To Prove This Season” [EXCLUSIVE]

The MVP opens up about the Rockets getting Melo

Entertainment News
| 08.15.18
It’s not too often you get an MVP in your presence. James Harden made his 97.9 The Box debut breaking down his JH-Town Weekend festivities, the Rockets landing Carmelo Anthony (“He’s got a fire within him … he’s got something to prove and I think we all do.”), his favorite rappers of the moment, whether or not he can rap (he can, according to him) and what he does to escape and find zen.

On getting Carmelo

https://youtu.be/eknbu6yjma4

Full Interview

https://youtu.be/vZkhsZ_DC9s

