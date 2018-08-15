CLOSE
Bruno Mars Adds Ella Mai, Ciara & Charlie Wilson to 24K Magic Tour

Bruno is creating a vibe with his last set of live shows.

Charlie Wilson

Source: photo: WENN.com

While Cardi B stays home to attend to her newborn daughter Kulture, Bruno Mars has made sure his upcoming tour will not disappoint. He has revealed the acts that will sub in for Bardi.

On Tuesday, August 14 the pop star took to Instagram to announce who will hit the stage with him on the final leg of the 24K Magic tour. “I was really trying to make a cool tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24K Magic Tour. But in my excitement I forgot I suck at arts and crafts.” The swipe revealed Ciara, Boyz II Men, Ella Mai and Charlie Wilson as the added talent via a homemade video with cutouts of the artists.

Hath the game changeth??? 🤔

All four acts will not perform together each night but at select performances throughout the North American leg of the tour. The dates are as follows:

9-07 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

9-08 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

9-11 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center #

9-12 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center #

9-15 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena #

9-16 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena #

9-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

9-20 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

9-22 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre %

9-23 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre %

9-27 Boston, MA – TD Garden &

9-28 Boston, MA – TD Garden &

10-1 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center &

10-2 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center &

10-4 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^^

10-5 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center ^^

10-7 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^^

10-8 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^^

10-11 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^^

10-12 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^^

10-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

10-15 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center #

10-23 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center *

10-24 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center &

10-26 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center ^^

10-27 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center #

11-8 Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium

11-10 Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium &

11-11 Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium &

* – Boyz II Men

# – Charlie Wilson

& – Ciara

^^ – Ella Mai

You can purchase tickets here.

Via Miss Info TV

Photo: WENN.com

Bruno Mars Adds Ella Mai, Ciara & Charlie Wilson to 24K Magic Tour

