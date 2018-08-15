Nicki Minaj Is Livestreaming Her “CRWN” Interview On TIDAL Tonight

Via | HotNewHipHop

Nicki Minaj is fresh off the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album Queen, which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and more. To promote the album, Nicki will be gifting fans, or rather, fans that are TIDAL subscribers, an exclusive new CRWN interview tonight with Elliott Wilson.

Going down in New York City on August 14, fans can livestream the event on TIDAL beginning at 9:00 PM EST, and if you happen to be in the NYC area and wishing to attend, you could be in luck. TIDAL is offering some lucky fans the chance to win tickets to go the live event right here.

READ MORE