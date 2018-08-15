CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: There’s a New Girl Scout Cookie Coming This Year…

You know and love Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, but now there’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town. Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts will debut a new cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip, in its 2018-2019 lineup.

The gluten-free, peanut-free treat is made with caramel, chocolate chips, and sea salt. The new flavor was announced today, and selling season begins Dec. 4.

The snack goes for $5 per package, and it’s only sold in select markets in Massachusetts. Two bakeries manufacture Girl Scout cookies. ABC Bakers, a division of Interbake Foods based in Richmond, Va., works with the Eastern Massachusetts branch of the Girl Scouts. Scouts in Central and Western Massachusetts peddle cookies from Little Brownie Bakers, which doesn’t offer the new cookie.

According to a flyer from ABC, consumer research showed that 87 percent of testers said they liked the sweet, and 79 percent said they’d “probably or definitely” try it.

Kim Kardashian Had A “Troop Beverly Hills” Girl Scouts Themed Babyshower
