LeSean McCoy Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Stole His Nike Kobes

Not the kicks!

LeSean McCoy is mired in the ex-girlfriend struggle. The NFL star claims his former flame, Delicia Cordon, pilfered his prized Kobe Bryant signature sneakers during her eviction from his crib. 

Yes, this is the same woman who was viciously pistol-whipped during a burglary in the same Georgia crib.

Reports TMZ:

Before that incident, McCoy had filed court docs seeking to have her evicted from the home — claiming they had broken up and he wanted her gone. She resisted and now Cordon has filed court docs of her own. 

In the docs, Cordon claims McCoy illegally removed roughly $10,000 in furniture that she owned during a “wrongful eviction” back in June — and she wants it back. 

She also claims McCoy accused her of stealing his Kobes — a claim she adamantly denies. 

“Ms. Cordon does not know anything about Kobe Bryant sneakers nor would she have a reason to take Kobe Bryant sneakers,” her lawyer wrote in an email to McCoy’s attorney. 

The case is set to go in front of the judge Tuesday — McCoy is not expected to attend in person since he’s at Bills training camp. 

McCoy has vehemently denied siccing the goons on Cordon.

Also, McCoy once curved Colin Kaepernick, so there’s that.

