#ASTROWORLD: Travis Scott Giving Away $100,000 To Fans Via Cash App

The Houston rapper took to Twitter and urged his supporters to tweet their Cash App ID along with lyrics from his latest album, Astroworld.

On Tuesday (Aug. 14), Travis Scott took to Twitter and was feeling a little generous. The Houston rapper said he was going to unload $100,000 from his bank account and bless fans with donations to their Cash App accounts along with asking them to share lyrics from his latest studio album, Astroworld.

“SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!,” Scott tweeted.

The tweet has been retweeted over 23,000 times and liked 84,000 times. He has also gotten around 95,000 replies so far, with many not following the rules and just dropping their app ID.

Thus far, it appears he’s given away $25,000 so far. The hashtag #ASTROWORLD has been trending and it should be expected more folks are going to try to cash in on Scott’s goodwill.

#ASTROWORLD: Travis Scott Giving Away $100,000 To Fans Via Cash App was originally published on hiphopwired.com

