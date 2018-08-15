Dallas Man Shot In Head At Tiger Cabaret During Robbery

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man in Dallas was shot in the head Tuesday night (August 14, 2018) on the parking lot at Tiger Cabaret during an attempted robbery.

Man injured in shooting during fight at Far East Dallas cabaret https://t.co/4HBmGou8Cm — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 15, 2018

He was transported to the hospital and was reported to be OK. However, this was not the first time that violence has erupted at the club. Back in 2017, a woman was shot and killed outside of the Tiger Cabaret by her boyfriend.

Check back for more news as this story updates.

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: