Dallas Man Shot In Head At Tiger Cabaret During Robbery

Police Line

Source: Arthur S. Aubry / Getty

A man in Dallas was shot in the head Tuesday night (August 14, 2018) on the parking lot at Tiger Cabaret during an attempted robbery.

He was transported to the hospital and was reported to be OK. However, this was not the first time that violence has erupted at the club. Back in 2017, a woman was shot and killed outside of the Tiger Cabaret by her boyfriend.

Check back for more news as this story updates.

Source: Dallas News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Robbery , tiger cabaret

photos
