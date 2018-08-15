CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Lyrica Anderson is Pregnant??

1 reads
Leave a comment
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Love and Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson is expecting.

While having some fun on Instagram live, Lyrica was spending some time with her castmates #TeairraMari and Zell. During a twerk-off session, Lyrica is seen grooving while Mari and Zell are hyping her up. In the middle of her twerks, Zell yells “no Cardi B pregnant twerks” twice and Mari follows suit with the same line, according to Bossip.

Realizing what the two just said Lyrica retorts back saying “I ain’t pregnant, shut the f*ck up!” Later on in the fun-filled night, you can hear Mari say, “Lyrica’s baby daddy is her f*****g husband… What are you talking about?” Mari was reportedly responding to a fan who thought Lyrica was pregnant by #Safaree who she allegedly had an affair with.

via BallerAlert

9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
7 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , lyrica anderson pregnant , lyrica love hip hop pregnant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…
 16 mins ago
08.15.18
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Lyrica Anderson…
 2 hours ago
08.15.18
#ASTROWORLD: Travis Scott Giving Away $100,000 To Fans…
 3 hours ago
08.15.18
Casanova To Surrender To Police for Alleged Assault…
 5 hours ago
08.15.18
Todd Bridges Accused Of Pulling Out Crossbow, Taser…
 5 hours ago
08.15.18
LeSean McCoy Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Stole His Nike…
 5 hours ago
08.15.18
Safaree Clarifies His $12K Hairline Jig, Tyga Bigs…
 16 hours ago
08.14.18
‘Insecure’ Drops The Full First Episode Of Their…
 18 hours ago
08.14.18
Nicki Minaj “Ganja Burn,” Kooda B “Walking Through…
 19 hours ago
08.14.18
American Airlines Kicked YG Off Plane For Being…
 19 hours ago
08.14.18
Tyrese Says He Is Too Broke To Pay…
 19 hours ago
08.14.18
Supreme Linked Up With The New York Post…
 19 hours ago
08.14.18
A$AP Bari Is Suing His Sexual Assault Accuser
 19 hours ago
08.14.18
12 itemsDefault Thumbnail Image
Aretha Franklin In Pictures: Rare Photos From The…
 20 hours ago
08.14.18
2 items
Aretha Franklin Pictures With Her Fellow Divas
 20 hours ago
08.14.18
0 item
Aretha Franklin Pictured With Her Fellow Iconic Celebrities
 20 hours ago
08.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close