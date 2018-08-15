WordEyeHeard: ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Lyrica Anderson is Pregnant??

Love and Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson is expecting.

While having some fun on Instagram live, Lyrica was spending some time with her castmates #TeairraMari and Zell. During a twerk-off session, Lyrica is seen grooving while Mari and Zell are hyping her up. In the middle of her twerks, Zell yells “no Cardi B pregnant twerks” twice and Mari follows suit with the same line, according to Bossip.

Realizing what the two just said Lyrica retorts back saying “I ain’t pregnant, shut the f*ck up!” Later on in the fun-filled night, you can hear Mari say, “Lyrica’s baby daddy is her f*****g husband… What are you talking about?” Mari was reportedly responding to a fan who thought Lyrica was pregnant by #Safaree who she allegedly had an affair with.

via BallerAlert

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: