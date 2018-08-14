CLOSE
American Airlines Kicked YG Off Plane For Being Pissy Drunk, Allegedly [Watch]

The air crew claims YG had one too many to drink before on-boarding.

YG’s newest beef is not with a rapper but with American Airlines. Apparently, he was asked to leave a plane for being too intoxicated.

On Monday (Aug. 13), the West Coast native boarded a flight at Los Angeles International Airport that was headed to John F. Kennedy Airport. His time on the aircraft was limited though as the crew demanded that he deboard because he was drunk. As expected their request didn’t go over well with the “Who Do You Love” rapper.

Upon exiting he took to his phone to capture the moment as he cursed out the Fort Worth, Texas-based company. “Aye f*** American Airlines on Blood. They kicked me out of the plane. They talking about I’m drunk,” YG said.

He went on to state that he was very sober and was really kicked off because he is Black.

“They talking I’m drunk but I’m sober than a motherf***er. Racist ass motherf***ers. Bitch going to tell me I look drunk. Do I smell like alcohol? Racist ass b*tch,” YG added.

AA caught wind of the footage and contacted him directly on Twitter to get to the bottom of the incident. “In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info,” the company offered.

It seems to us YG’s eyelids looked heavier than usual and some of the words are slurred but whether he was really sloppy has yet to be determined. The plane left on time as scheduled though. You can view the video of him below.

