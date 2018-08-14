CLOSE
Bird Behavior: Azealia Banks Claims She Was In Elon Musk’s House All Weekend

Reps for the Tesla boss didn't deny that the Harlem rapper stayed in one of his digs, but says the pair never met she traveled allegedly to work with his girlfriend Grimes on music.

Source: American rapper Azealia Banks performs at O2 Academy, Brixton Featuring: Azealia Banks Where: London, United Kingdom When: 19 Sep 2014 Credit: Carsten Windhorst/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Azealia Banks has once more found herself in the business class of the struggle shuttle, this time adding drama to the lives of Tesla boss Elon Musk and his romantic partner, Grimes. Banks claims she was a guest in one of Musk’s homes in a bid to work on music with Grimes,, but said it was akin to being in a bizarre version of Get Out.

Business Insider reports:

When Business Insider reached out to Banks via Instagram direct message, Banks shared further details. She said she arrived at one of Musk’s homes in Los Angeles early on Friday and left on Sunday night. An independent secondary source confirmed that Banks was at one of Musk’s properties over the weekend.

Over the course of the weekend, Banks said, the couple essentially went into hiding as Musk — who had tweeted earlier in the week about plans to take Tesla private and said funding was “secured” — sought funding. But Banks said the couple kept stringing her along with the promise of collaborating on music.

“They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music,” Banks said in a DM. “But his dumbass kept tweeting and tucked his d*ck in between his ass cheeks once sh*t hit the fan.”

Banks added in her chat with Business Insider that Musk appeared flustered around the chatter regarding a recent announcement that he intends to take Tesla private. A spokesperson essentially stated that Banks’ claims she stayed at one Musk’s properties were true but declined to elaborate on the Harlem rapper’s other observations.

What we want to know is why are people still inviting Azealia Banks to do anything at this point?

Photo: WENN

Bird Behavior: Azealia Banks Claims She Was In Elon Musk’s House All Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

