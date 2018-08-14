CLOSE
Virgil Abloh Gets Serena Williams Ready for The US Open With The Queen Collection

Serena Williams is going to shine something ridiculous at the 50th annual US Open

For the past year and change Virgil Abloh‘s been driving hypebeasts and sneakerheads alike crazy with his re-imagining of classic sneaker silhouettes and innovative designs. Unfortunately heads have a better chance at getting struck by lightning than landing a coveted pair of his Off-White anythings (hence, driving us mad).

Now the artistic fashion designer is making sure that Serena Williams makes a statement at this year’s US Open when she takes to the tennis court dipped in Nike and Virgil Alboh’s Queen Collection. It cannot be overstated just how proper the name to this collection is: The Queen Collection. Glorious.

Per Nike: “With Serena, we have one of our generation’s most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse,” says Abloh. “I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.”

And fresh it is.

From her tennis uniform to her PE editions of the NikeCourt Flare 2’s, Serena’s going to have all eyes on her if for nothing else than to have hypebeasts and sneaker enthusiasts foaming out the mouth. Aside from the Flare 2’s, other Abloh pieces will include a bomber jacket, a bag, and limited editions of The 10: Nike Air Max 97 and The 10: Nike Blazer Mid SW.

No word on when any of these pieces will be available for public consumption but when they are you can best believe heads like Young Thug gonna be walking around in the Serena/Abloh Daytime and Nighttime dresses. We’ll be looking forward to the sneakers though.

Check out the collection below and on the flip and let us know if you’d be interested in copping any of these pieces.

