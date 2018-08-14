No Ball Control: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheating Again On Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has once again found himself playing outside his position and may have been caught dipping out on his baby moms. If rumors are true, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers big man was up in his native Toronto with a young woman that was not Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson Opens a New Window. was in Toronto teaching a basketball camp on Aug. 9 and an employee at the training facility where the camp was being held told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the power forward was accompanied by young and sexy woman.

“There was a woman in Tristan’s entourage and it wasn’t Khloe Opens a New Window. ,” an employee at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre told Radar. “They looked like more than friends because he had his hand on her lower back when they arrived. There was definitely something there.”

The source said the woman was spectacularly attractive, and that Thompson, 27, was anxious to be by her side once he finished teaching

The source added that the woman and a member of Thompson’s security hung out in the locker room as he taught the camp and he jetted immediately after the event. This comes as it was recently reported Thompson and Kardashian were working things out.

