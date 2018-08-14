CLOSE
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Flame Each Other On Twitter, Stabbings & Hairlines Exposed

It got super ugly on the timeline today.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It got super ugly on the timeline today after Nicki Minaj‘s interview with Funk Flex spilled a bit more tea than we’re used to getting from the Queens rapper about her ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels. That resulted in Safaree going on a tweetstorm with Minaj firing back, making for a good old messy time on Twitter.

Minaj got open with Flex and spoke about her come up in music as Safaree allegedly struggled to hold his end of the bargain down. After clarifying that she does indeed write her own raps, something Safaree has confirmed, Minaj got deep into her bag and blasted Safaree saying, “How dare you bite the hand that feeds you.”

Safaree responded via Twitter without mentioning Minaj’s name and made himself a top-trending topic and butt of jokes in the process. More on that in a minute.

Minaj clipped Scaff Beezy’s hairline, which she says she paid 10 racks for. Yikes. Meek Mill also gets caught up in the crossfire. Tyga’s pretend hairline catches it too. It’s kind of a lot. But perhaps the biggest head-turner was Safaree saying he got shanked by Minaj.

Peep the resst of the Twitter barrage below.

Photo: WENN

Nicki Minaj & Safaree Flame Each Other On Twitter, Stabbings & Hairlines Exposed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

